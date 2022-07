WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday night around 6 p.m. there was a fatal house fire in Whitewright.

It happened on the 400 block of W. Spruce St., claiming one victim.

This same house caught fire back in February, inside the house at the time was a male resident.

Whitewright Police Department are investigating the scene and what caused last night’s fire.

