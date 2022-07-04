Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boy drowns at Lake Murray
Aircraft down near Lake Texoma
Helicopter crashes near Lake Texoma, pilot survives
A man is dead after a fatal crash in McCurtain County last night.
One dead, two injured in fatal McCurtain Co. crash
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in...
One person injured in Murray Co. crash

Latest News

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash
Officials have not released details as to how the boat went up in flames.
Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday