Texoma snow cone stands are seeing a rush this 4th of July

(KXII) - If you’re out and about for the 4th of July or just trying to stay cool this summer, we have you covered.

News 12 spoke with snow cones stands on both sides of the Red River to see what they have to offer.

“It’s really fun just to see all the different flavor combinations that we can come up with and put them out there for everyone to enjoy,” says Snowbyrds Shaved Ice Employee, Savannah Park.

Snowbyrds Shaved Ice in Durant, OK is open and serving their community for their sixth season.

“It’s been really great, we do specials of the week so every week you’re going to get a new custom snow cone that you’re not going to find anywhere else,” adds co-owner Kara Byrd.

For this holiday weekend, the special of the week is ‘Party in the USA.’

“We’ve had a lot of business leading up to the 4th, you know you’re going to get those last minute people that are out there getting their fireworks, they’re hot, they’re coming in from the lake,” says Byrd.

And Snowbyrds appreciates every customer that stops by and visits their stand.

“We’re really thankful, we have a loyal customer base, people will come and sit in the hot sun for a sweet treat on a hot day,” adds Byrd.

Plus, the advertising at Snowbyrds Shaved Ice is like no other.

“I would love to say I got a degree in marketing, but really and truly, it’s just something that almost comes kind of natural to me,” says Byrd.

Park says, “we try to really cater to everybody and anybody cause it’s not just kids that get snow cones.”

On the other side of the Red River, in Denison, TX, you can find AJ’s Ice Hut at the Denison Food Truck Park.

“We have been very busy the past few weeks, we’re looking forward to a very busy summer,” says co-owner Jennifer Dawson.

This is AJ’s first season serving in the Denison community.

“At first we struggled a little, just because they see the trailer here but they weren’t really sure what it was, so we got some new signs and some new banners,” adds Dawson.

Dawson says being in the food truck park helps bring in traffic, “they come have lunch and they grab a snow cone or they eat a snow cone while they’re waiting on their lunch to be ready.”

