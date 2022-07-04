Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday evening on Thomas Rd near Broken Bow.

Troopers said an SUV was driving southbound on Thomas Rd when it drifted to the right, went through a fence and hit a tree.

The driver, 38-year-old Lacey Morris and her passenger, 64-year-old Robert Lewis of Idabel were treated and released from a local hospital.

Another passenger, 36-year-old Wykesha Hardemon was flown to St Michaels in Texarkana and admitted in stable condition with head and trunk injuries.

