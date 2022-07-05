Texoma Local
Energy assistance programs helping those in need this summer

If eligible, you will receive aid on your monthly bills for the rest of this year.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KXII) -This week is the hottest we’ve seen this year and while you may be suffering outdoors, your utility bills may also be taking a hit in the next couple months.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP is a federal funded program that assists income eligible families with their monthly utility bills.

“States administer their LIHEAP funds differently,” says TCOG’s Director of Energy Services, Judy Fullylove.

In Texas there are up to 30 agencies that will set you up with LIHEAP.

“Texas chooses to administer theirs for the year, regardless of their season,” adds Fullylove.

In Cooke, Fannin, and Grayson County, the Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG), will be your agency.

“The need has to be 150% of poverty level and that is determined by the number of people in the household,” says Fullylove.

“We’ve had quite a few applications this year because there’s so much need,” says Fullylove.

While LIHEAP in Texas runs throughout the whole year, in Oklahoma, the program has a summer cooling program that started taking applications June 28.

“We do not have an end date, we run the program based on available funding so once the budgeted funding runs out then we close the program,” Matthew Conley,  LIHEAP Program Administrator in Oklahoma.

So far Oklahoma has received almost 16-thousand applications.

“We did pre-authorize some households, which we’ve already basically approved them for LIHEAP summer cooling,” adds Conley.

Conley adds that they pre-authorized 27-thousand households in Oklahoma, which amounts to 11million dollars of funds.

Should you apply, expect a delay.

“This is not an emergency program so it can take a bit of time. The process can take anywhere from 30 to 60 days,” says Conley.

To apply or see qualifications for LIHEAP in Oklahoma click here.

If you reside in Cooke, Fannin, or Grayson County and would like to apply or see qualifications click here.

