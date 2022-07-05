Fireworks in Denison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - People from all around Texoma gathered in Downtown Denison today to celebrate Independence day.

The town has been hosting the event for 35 years now, and people say it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday.

The event had something for everyone to enjoy, from snow cones, to popcorn, and even live music.

If you couldn’t make it this year, the city of Denison has you covered, as they recorded the live show.

For more information visit www.denisonlive.com

