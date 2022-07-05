Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

First member of Cherokee Nation receives Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam War

First member of Cherokee Nation receives Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam War
First member of Cherokee Nation receives Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam War
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Specialist Five John Birdwell had just witnessed enemy fire take his tank commander off the battlefield during the Tet Offensive, and the future Medal of Honor recipient knew he needed to step up.

Birdwell began firing the tanks weapons back at the enemy squad while bringing the tank commander to safety.

“I had a job to do,” said Birdwell, shortly before receiving the Medal of Honor. “If it meant dying doing that job, then I had to die.”

Birdwell eventually jumped out of his tank and took on enemy fire. Birdwell retrieved an M-60 machine gun and returned fire before bullets damaged the gun and struck Birdwell in the face and chest.

“How did I survive under all that fire?” Birdwell still wonders today. " And it comes back to one simple response. By the blessing of God.”

Birdwell eventually ran through enemy fire to retrieve more ammunition for his men, and his counterattack helped buy enough time for reinforcements to arrive.

“If you let fear overtake you, it will control you, and you won’t be able to do anything,” Birdwell said. “If you control the fear, then you can move on and do your job.”

After serving in the military, Birdwell became a Cherokee justice.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin took notice of Birdwell’s life work and joined in the nomination process.

“I saw this man Dwight Birdwell with just this really calm demeanor in the midst of what were challenging legal times for the Cherokee Nation,” Hoskin said.

Birdwell still practices law in Oklahoma City. He was one of four people President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor Tuesday, July 5.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the boat fuel vapors ignited the engine compartment, engulfing the...
Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday
This same house caught fire back in February.
Fatal house fire in Whitewright
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash
David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend

Latest News

FILE - In this June 1995 file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes,...
Judge throws out Trump-era rollbacks on protections for endangered species
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
LIVE: Police give update; 7th person has died from July 4 parade shooting
A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe
A football player at Emporia State University died in a cliff diving accident.
College football player dies in cliff diving accident