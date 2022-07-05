Get an inside look at Reba’s Place coming Fall 2022

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Texoma knows her songs, her tv show, and soon, Texomans will be able to eat like Reba McEntire as well with the opening of Reba’s Place this fall.

The historic building in Downtown Atoka will soon be one of the biggest tourist attractions to hit Southeast Oklahoma with the opening of Reba’s Place.

The three story building will not just be a restaurant and bar, but will also host live music on the stage from the moment they open till they close, and also, on the third floor, a gift shop so you can dress like Reba herself.

“Oh my gosh they can expect to have a rip roaring good time… so when they come to Reba’s it is gonna have that feel of a really cool you know country lots of music going on, it’s just gonna be the best place to come to and hang out,” Reba’s Place Restaurant Manager Garett Smith said.

In November, Reba announced she is opening her own entertainment experience in the middle of Downtown Atoka.

“She’s very hands on so that makes a big difference and the city of Atoka has just been amazing not just the city in general like the city council and the people that work for the city but the community in it at large I mean they have just been so supportive vey very excited for this whole thing coming in, we couldn’t ask for better partners,” Smith said.

News 12 spoke to local Atoka business owners and Atoka residents on what they think about Reba’s Place.

“It should be great, it will be great it will change the whole outlook of this downtown, I’ve been here 27 years and I’ve seen a little come and a little go but this will be an everlasting effect on this community there’s no doubt about it,” Sarilea Jewelry Owner Sarilea Combs said.

“The Choctaw Nation and Reba are gonna make Southeastern Oklahoma a tourist destination,” Atoka resident Mark Sandmann said.

Reba’s Place is hiring 160 employees for multiple positions, job fairs will be taking place Friday and Saturday, but don’t worry if you don’t own a red wig.

“We are very rural, we are very Southeastern Oklahoma you know t shirts with Reba’s name on them, those kind of things so really it’s gonna be super casual a lot of fun, you’re gonna see probably a lot of denim because it is kinda ranchy rodeo feel to the whole restaurant but I don’t think we’ll have any red wigs,” Smith said.

Reba’s Place will have a wide variety of food from her favorite dishes she’s grown up with, to her favorite meals she’s had at cities she’s toured, and even having signature cocktails.

“I’ll be the first one in if they’ll let me,” Sandmann said.

Reba is partnering with the City of Atoka and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to provide visitors this multi-entertainment experience that plans to be open fall 2022.

