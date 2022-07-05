Holiday weekend busy for boat towing on Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A busy week on Lake Texoma for the holiday prompted rescues from first responders and towing services. A recap of the weekend on the lake, and how you can be prepared for your next trip on the water.

Lake Texoma is always packed for holidays like the Fourth of July, which means groups like TowBoatUS found themselves busy all weekend.

“It wasn’t as busy as like Memorial Day, I think the gas prices were probably affecting that some, but we did see a ton of boaters out and we provided assistance to a lot of people.” said Captain Mike Tucker, co-owner of TowBoatUS Lake Texoma.

TowBoatUS is locally owned and run, and part of a nationwide company.

“Holiday weekends we see probably about double the amount of calls that we normally see. I think that comes from people that are less experienced or not out on the lake as often,” said Tucker.

They operate 24/7, 365 days a year.

“Everything from jump starts, fuel deliveries, towing, salvage work, diving, groundings,” said Tucker.

And even boat fires. Saturday evening, a boat caught fire when fuel vapors ignited the engine compartment. The five people aboard were rescued without injury. TowBoat put out the fire and brought it to shore.

“The great thing about us is we have 5 boats on the lake at three different marinas. We’re able to respond super quick and get there and get them out,” said Tucker.

He said pop-up storms didn’t leave anyone stranded, but high winds and unexperienced boaters prompted some ungroundings.

“We did respond to one boat after the Highport fireworks show on Saturday night. And they had ran up on top of one of the islands. So I think they hit the island from what I read going about 40 miles an hour and put their jet boat pretty high up on the island,” said Tucker.

Yearly membership covers all services, but you can still call for services without being a member.

“And we know what we’re doing, this is what we do for a living and we’re pros at it,” said Tucker

Visit their website for more information about membership, and follow their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.