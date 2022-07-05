Texoma Local
From “Hot” to “Very Hot”

Heat Advisories posted for all of Texoma
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Daytime temperatures and relative humidity will slowly rise over the next few days, leading to “feels like” readings as high as 112 degrees by Friday. These are going to be dangerous conditions with 11 am to 6pm being the most risky part of the day for strenuous activity outdoors. If you’re working in the heat, follow your summer sensibles heat safety guidelines and don’t overdo it!

The upper level ridge that’s causing the heat will maintain control of our weather for some time. A weak frontal boundary may allow slightly “less hot” air to flow into the region by early next week along with a few showers or thunderstorms.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

