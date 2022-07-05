Kingston man taken to hospital after firework accident at Lake Murray

ENOS, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man was hit in the face by fireworks on Sunday night.

The Enos Cardinal Cove Fire department said it happened on an area locals call Middle Beach, between Taylor’s Island View and Oakview Beach near Enos, Ok. First responders told News 12 it’s hard to get to that area without a four-wheeler.

Enos Cardinal Cove fire Chief Joshua Gillette said his department was running calls left and right for Independence Day Weekend.

“We had a small grassfire off of Thompson road due to fireworks,” Gillette said.

When they got the call about a fireworks accident on Lake Texoma, they had just finished fighting a grass fire. The department immediately headed out to the lake.

“Once we found out where they were located on the beach, we had a male laying on his back breathing, talking,” Gillette said.

Gillette said Jared Davis was lying on the wet sand by the water. Friends had brought wet rags to cool his burns. But in order to get to him - and get him to treatment - they had to get through the dry sand, which was loose, so they carried him.

“You need a four wheel drive vehicle to get there and I didnt wanna risk aggravating any further injuries by putting him in the back of a side by side,” Gillette said. “So I figured carrying him was the easiest way. We ended up putting a bandage around his face where the burns were and started treating shock, put him on a backboard and a blanket cause he was cold. We had to carry him up 250 yards to where the parking lot was.”

Then they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

Davis was taken to a Plano hospital. His mom told News 12 he had a successful surgery Tuesday morning, and began feeling better after his burns were cleaned and stitched up.

Kacey Davis said her son is a hard worker, but will have to take time off to heal.

Contribute to a Mealtrain for the Davises here, or a Gofundme here.

