Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say

Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale...
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Ukrainian flag outside of a Florida home.

A group spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home. Slurs were also written across the garage door.

The homeowner displayed the flag that reads, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Local children reportedly gave police a good description of the vandals.

Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the boat fuel vapors ignited the engine compartment, engulfing the...
Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday
This same house caught fire back in February.
Fatal house fire in Whitewright
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash
David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend

Latest News

“Holiday weekends we see probably about double the amount of calls that we normally see. I...
Holiday weekend busy for boat towing on Lake Texoma
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Driver shot after flashing headlights at car
FILE - In this June 1995 file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes,...
Judge throws out Trump-era rollbacks on protections for endangered species
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead