Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Air traffic control cannot handle summer travel, United Airlines says

A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday evening, June 30.(J. David Ake | AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is sounding the alarm and telling its staff there are more summer flights than air traffic controllers can handle, an issue that could contribute to more flight disruptions this summer.

United’s chief operating officer voiced his frustration in a memo to staff, saying until there are more air traffic controllers, they expect the U.S aviation system to remain challenged this summer.

He noted the situation is particularly bad in New York and Florida.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with the heads of airlines last month and said Tuesday that he disagrees.

Buttigieg said air traffic control staffing is not to blame for most delays and cancellations this summer. He said there are other issues at play, like airlines pushing pilots into early retirement.

According to AAA, approximately 48 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday weekend. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS, WSB, CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Holiday weekends we see probably about double the amount of calls that we normally see. I...
Busy holiday weekend for boat towing on Lake Texoma
A Kingston man was hit in the face by fireworks on Sunday night.
Kingston man taken to hospital after firework accident at Lake Murray
Reba's Place in Atoka, OK under construction and hosting job fairs to get ready for the opening...
Get an inside look at Reba’s Place coming Fall 2022
This same house caught fire back in February.
Fatal house fire in Whitewright
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Police said the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and...
Official: July 4 suspect considered second shooting in Madison, Wisconsin
Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in...
Rocker Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage
FILE - Marijuana plants are pictured at a growing facility in Oklahoma City, Feb. 26, 2020....
Group seeking statewide vote on legal pot submits signatures
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden heading to Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions