Ardmore police investigating two drive-by shootings

Ardmore police questioned two people after two shootings early Wednesday morning.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police questioned two people after two shootings early Wednesday morning.

The first shooting was in the 700 block of F street Northwest around 1:10, according to Ardmore Police.

Less than half an hour later, while officers were on the scene, another shooting was reported across town in the 900 block of Springdale Loop near the Hardy Murphy Coliseum.

Police said in both shootings, someone shot into a home with people inside. No one was hurt in either case.

These shootings closely match the early morning shooting on July 4th.

Police said there is reason to believe that the shootings are connected somehow.

Police ask that anyone who sees something suspicious, especially in the early morning hours, to not hesitate to call police.

