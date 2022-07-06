Texoma Local
Browns finally trade Mayfield, send quarterback to Panthers

Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Baker Mayfield’s rocky run with the Cleveland Browns has officially ended.

The Browns have traded the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick.

Mayfield was pushed out of his starting job by the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson and is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025.

The Browns are also paying $10 million of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The trade was announced by the Panthers, who will host the Browns in next season’s opener.

