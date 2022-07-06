Denison rethinking future of its recycling program

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison is nearing the end of its five-year recycling contract with Waste Connections.

“It makes sense for us to explore it now since it is coming up on that deadline,” said Fanchon Stearns, Denison’s capital improvement project manager.

What happens to the city’s recycling program is up in the air.

At one point, they said they even considered scrapping it out.

“We have since received direction from the city council to try to keep the residential curbside recycling service if at all possible,” said Stearns.

Instead, the program might be recycled itself and passed on to a new company.

“It’s a very popular service and really well utilized, and people really appreciate being able to recycle from their own home,” said Stearns.

The city said they’ve received two bids, including one with an incomplete application and the other, with Allied Waste Services, coming in 150 percent over budget, meaning the city will look at recycling rates.

What you put in a recycling bin matters too.

For instance, anything greasy like pizza boxes, even though it’s cardboard, can contaminate your bin.

Most cities have an online list of what they accept, including most rinsed plastics, newspapers, catalogs, and more.

“When in doubt, throw it out,” said Dr. Peter Schulze, an environmental science professor at Austin College. “It’s better to not contaminate the recycling than to squeeze one more thing into the recycling that might possibly be recyclable. But, the main thing is to check what your system accepts and not put other things in the recycling.”

Denison said the other issue they face with recycling is more than 60 percent of what gets picked up is contaminated.

So if the program lasts, they say the way people approach their bins will have to change too.

“In continuing curbside recycling, we will need to have some additional education campaigns,” said Stearns.

The city expects a decision in the fall or beginning of next year, and if neither party terminates the recycling contract, it will automatically renew itself.

