Gas prices dropping in Texoma, how long will that last?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you’ve been to the gas pump lately, you might have had a small sigh of relief when looking at the total, the question is: how long will that last?

The national average gas prices in America are currently $4.77 but Texas and Oklahoma are both cheaper than that.

“The question going forward is will these price drops remain the trend,” Spokesperson for Texas AAA Daniel Armbruster said.

In a one week span, gas in Sherman has gone down nearly $.20, but for Oklahoma, that price drop wasn’t as drastic, at $.64 of a drop.

“Gas prices are something that we focus on just because it is a key indicator of how pricing overall is changing,” Spokesperson for Oklahoma AAA Leslie Gamble said.

News 12 spoke to local drivers on how the increase in gas prices these past months have impacted their lives.

“It was isolating to be honest, I mean as experience as it was we live in rural Sherman so we are a little bit from town but not too far we definitely were choosing when to come to town, how much grocery to buy,” Sherman Driver Andrea Stout said.

“I hope it keeps going down because you know I had to get rid of my corvette and buy a Volkswagen and I’d like to get my corvette back,” Sherman Driver Dustin Monroe said.

Both Texas and Oklahoma AAA said there have been an increase in supplies regionally causing the demand in gas to decrease.

“Gas prices are an indication of what’s expected to occur in the future in the term of supply,” Gamble said.

A year ago in Texas gas was $2.80.

“I don’t think we are going to see that anytime soon just given the fact that we are still dealing with global supply and demand tightness and so given that Russia is still invading Ukraine and likely there will be more moves to cut off Russian oil from the global market that is going to create a tighter global market as far as supplies go,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster said the month of July is typically the busiest travel month out of the year.

“You know gas prices right now are just, even for going out on the lake for the weekend there just a little too expensive for enjoying a good summer,” Monroe said.

