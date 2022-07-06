Hotter Before It Gets Cooler

Daytime heat has not changed much from yesterday’s, as today’s temperature reached anywhere from 100 to 104 degrees. Daytime temperatures and relative humidity will slowly rise over the next few days, leading to “feels like” readings as high as 112 degrees by Friday. If you’re working or playing outside,, this may create dangerous heat conditions - stay safe, and keep track with your Weather Authority app for updates!

The upper level ridge that’s causing the heat will maintain control of our weather for some time. A weak frontal boundary may allow slightly “less hot” air to flow into the region by Saturday along with the possibility of a few showers or thunderstorms.

Our best hope for cooling comes next Tuesday, as the upper high finally moves to the west, allowing steering winds to push a more significant cold front into Texoma.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

