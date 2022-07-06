Love and Carter county fire departments say they need more volunteers

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Numerous grassfires broke out around Southern Oklahoma this weekend, keeping the fire departments racing around to put them out.

The firefighters who put out those grass fires said hey’re tired and overworked - especially in Carter and Love counties, according to Love County Fire Chairman Chris Reding.

Reding said just about every fire department in those counties need more volunteers to keep the county safe.

“It’s just more stress on the guys that are here,” Reding said. “If you’re running four or five calls a day, then you’re pulling people away from their full time jobs and their families. It’s holiday time, everyone wants to be with their family but when the pagers go off, it’s time to go fight a fire.”

Reding said they’re feeling the extra work, and if they don’t get more volunteers, the average landowner might feel the heat too.

“A simple grassfire turns into a structure fire, turns into multiple structures,” Reding said. “And if you’re waiting on someone to come from the bigger cities, you are postponing your response time.”

Depending on wind, humidity and other factors, a small fire can do a lot of damage during that time.

Reding said the volunteers they have do the job because they love helping people.

But many of them are getting older.

“The big focus is that the average age of our departments is getting older,” Reding said. “If you look at it, 45 is the age of our young guys that are around now and really, we’re out of our prime. We need more people and younger people”

Reding said they can still use help from anyone, regardless of age.

“We also need those older people that can do books or wash trucks or mechanics,” Reding said. “If its as simple as coming and cleaning the station once a month, there’s something for everybody to do.”

Sign up to be a volunteer firefighter with your local emergency management:

Carter County - (580) 223-7937 or countyem100@sbcglobal.net

Love County - (580) 276-7835 or agillham@love.okcounties.org

