Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Love and Carter county fire departments say they need more volunteers

Love County Commissioners voted to begin a burn ban Monday morning, citing high fire danger and...
Love County Commissioners voted to begin a burn ban Monday morning, citing high fire danger and weather conditions.
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Numerous grassfires broke out around Southern Oklahoma this weekend, keeping the fire departments racing around to put them out.

The firefighters who put out those grass fires said hey’re tired and overworked - especially in Carter and Love counties, according to Love County Fire Chairman Chris Reding.

Reding said just about every fire department in those counties need more volunteers to keep the county safe.

“It’s just more stress on the guys that are here,” Reding said. “If you’re running four or five calls a day, then you’re pulling people away from their full time jobs and their families. It’s holiday time, everyone wants to be with their family but when the pagers go off, it’s time to go fight a fire.”

Reding said they’re feeling the extra work, and if they don’t get more volunteers, the average landowner might feel the heat too.

“A simple grassfire turns into a structure fire, turns into multiple structures,” Reding said. “And if you’re waiting on someone to come from the bigger cities, you are postponing your response time.”

Depending on wind, humidity and other factors, a small fire can do a lot of damage during that time.

Reding said the volunteers they have do the job because they love helping people.

But many of them are getting older.

“The big focus is that the average age of our departments is getting older,” Reding said. “If you look at it, 45 is the age of our young guys that are around now and really, we’re out of our prime. We need more people and younger people”

Reding said they can still use help from anyone, regardless of age.

“We also need those older people that can do books or wash trucks or mechanics,” Reding said. “If its as simple as coming and cleaning the station once a month, there’s something for everybody to do.”

Sign up to be a volunteer firefighter with your local emergency management:

Carter County - (580) 223-7937 or countyem100@sbcglobal.net

Love County - (580) 276-7835 or agillham@love.okcounties.org

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba's Place in Atoka, OK under construction and hosting job fairs to get ready for the opening...
Get an inside look at Reba’s Place coming Fall 2022
A Kingston man was hit in the face by fireworks on Sunday night.
Kingston man taken to hospital after firework accident at Lake Texoma
“Holiday weekends we see probably about double the amount of calls that we normally see. I...
Busy holiday weekend for boat towing on Lake Texoma
This same house caught fire back in February.
Fatal house fire in Whitewright
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Gas prices in Sherman drops nearly $.20 in one week.
Gas prices dropping in Texoma, how long will that last?
Denison is nearing the end of its five year recycling contract with Waste Connections and what...
Denison rethinking future of its recycling program
Ardmore police questioned two people after two shootings early Wednesday morning.
Ardmore police investigating two drive-by shootings
At Upscale Thrift you can find treasures all personally hand-picked by Holland herself.
Upscale Thrift in Sherman is closing end of this month