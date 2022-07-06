Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man accused of killing neighbor’s rooster claims self-defense

The man spent a month in jail for animal cruelty but says he never should have been arrested. (WJAX, WFOX, JASON DEFELICE (CELL VIDEO, PICS), CNN)
By WJAX/WFOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX/WFOX) - A Florida man spent a month in jail on accusations he killed his neighbor’s pet rooster. He claims the rooster was a menace in the neighborhood and attacked him.

James Nix Jr. hit his neighbor’s pet rooster, Big Roo, with a stick in a May incident. He says the rooster followed and attacked him, so he was trying to get the animal away.

“Its neck flares up and he’s doing his thing, and he’s trying to jump up at me,” Nix said. “So, I’m defending myself. You know, I was fearing for my safety, and the chicken died.”

Nix says the death was an accident.

“I didn’t know to give it a 21-gun salute,” Nix said. “CPR, mouth-to-mouth, you know? Or call the chicken ambulance?”

His neighbor, Jason Defelice, reported the incident to authorities. He believes Nix killed Big Roo on purpose.

“Next thing you know, he calls the chicken police on me,” Nix said.

Nix went to jail on an animal cruelty charge in June. He says he never should have been arrested.

“Chickens dying every day – people at Church’s, Popeyes and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Really,” he said.

The neighbors disagree about the rooster’s behavior. Defelice says he was not informed of any incidents, but Nix says he told him when it attacked his dad.

Defelice also says the neighborhood kids liked to play with the rooster by throwing rocks, while Nix says they were trying to keep the animal away.

Copyright 2022 WJAX/WFOX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the boat fuel vapors ignited the engine compartment, engulfing the...
Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday
This same house caught fire back in February.
Fatal house fire in Whitewright
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life
Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash
“Holiday weekends we see probably about double the amount of calls that we normally see. I...
Busy holiday weekend for boat towing on Lake Texoma

Latest News

Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
New evacuations for communities near California forest fire
The man spent a month in jail for animal cruelty but says he never should have been arrested.
Man speaks out after jail time for killing neighbor's rooster
FILE PHOTO - The Food and Drug issued the initial order banning Juul sales on June 23. A day...
FDA temporarily suspends order banning Juul cigarettes
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder