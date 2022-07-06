Texoma Local
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information.(Source: Gray News)
By DENISE LAVOIE
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond, Virginia, said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns.

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional details of the planned shooting.

The announcement came just two days after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

