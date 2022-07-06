Upscale Thrift in Sherman is closing end of this month

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -After ten years of providing unique antiques to the Sherman community, Upscale Thrift will close its doors by the end of this month.

Owner Jackie Holland says “I kind of think of it everyday like a glorified garage sale.”

At Upscale Thrift you can find treasures all personally hand-picked by Holland herself.

“Beautiful things, furniture, houseware, clothing, and décor,” says Holland.

Plus Holland puts her own spin on some of the items, “embellished guitars and you put eyelashes on deer heads.”

But now her days in Sherman are coming to an end.

“It was kind of sudden, we must be out of this building by the 31st,” says Holland.

As the landlord won’t be renewing her lease, Jackie is relying on people to stop by and shop.

“Great time to fill up your booths, if you got your own space, if you’re a vendor,” adds Holland.

And the store is fully discounted and full of deals.

“It’s hard to say a price, but you know when you’re ready to close, you want it to go out the door,” says Holland.

If you want to come visit the shop and check all Holland’s cool finds, the store is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also set up an appointment if those hours don’t work with your schedule.

You can contact Jackie Holland at chaplainjackieholland@gmail.com or (817) 689-0654

