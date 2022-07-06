Texoma Local
Vanguard Buick GMC Dealership Opening in Sherman

VANGUARD BUICK GMC SHERMAN
VANGUARD BUICK GMC SHERMAN(VANGUARD BUICK GMC SHERMAN)
By Vanguard Auto Group
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (Vanguard Auto Group) - A new Buick GMC dealer has arrived in Sherman. Vanguard Buick GMC of Sherman, located at 3314 Texoma Parkway, is the newest addition to Vanguard Auto Group, a group of auto dealerships owned by Chris Late, lifelong Texan and 4th generation automobile dealer. Ownership transitioned to Late and Vanguard on June 28th from Parkway Buick GMC of the Gilchrist Automotive Group. The new Vanguard Buick GMC of Sherman is the second Buick GMC location belonging to the group which also includes Kia and Ford locations with all located in cities throughout Texas. Vanguard Buick GMC of Sherman is officially open for business.

Mr. Jeremy Wiggains, General Manager and COO for Vanguard Auto Group, commented, “We are thrilled to be bringing Vanguard Auto to Sherman, and we will work hard to make Vanguard Buick GMC a happily welcomed addition to the community. We are All Texan through and through at Vanguard, and we will be bringing all those Texan values, work ethic, and positive attitudes with us.” He went on to say, “We want the people of Sherman and the surrounding communities to feel like part of the family at Vanguard. Our goal is to create a comfortable and memorable experience whether it be purchasing a vehicle, coming in for maintenance or service, or even stopping by to say hi.”

The Vanguard Auto Group is a relatively new group of automobile dealerships, but they are quickly growing and making their mark on the industry. Their Arlington, Texas Kia dealership was named a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence shortly after opening, and Mr. Late and the group have been frequently recognized by manufacturers and community groups for outstanding service, sales, and customer experience. The Vanguard Auto Group promises to remain dedicated to bringing their family owned and operated style to all the current and future communities with Vanguard locations.

To learn more about the Vanguard Auto Group visit www.vanguardautogroup.com

David Lamont Moore
NFL player arrested in Gainesville
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
With all the new faces coming to Sherman and the housing market trying to make room for them,...
The TI Effect: How Sherman is paving the way to growth with infrastructure
