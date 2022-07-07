Texoma Local
Denison shaved ice stand reopens in new location

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Aloha Shaved Ice welcomed loyal customers at its new location in Denison Wednesday.

The owners say they were originally pushed out of their old location to make room for the new Chick-fil-a on Morton St.

Since then, they have jumped through hurdles to bring their sweet treat back to the community.

And they were welcomed with open arms and hour long waits.

Customer Michelle Clark says, “I’ve been all the way from New York to California and hers is the best. It doesn’t touch any place that I’ve had.”

Aloha Shaved Ice is now located off Loy Lake Road and South Hyde Park Ave, sharing the parking lot with Oopsy Daisy and One Stop & Go.

The stand will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

