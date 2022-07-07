The heat remains, but storm chances are possible

This week has been all about the triple-digit temperatures in most of Texoma. The heat index has played a big part in creating extremely hot and humid afternoons. So much that all Texoma counties have been under a heat advisory since Wednesday that will last through Friday. If you’re spending any time outside be sure to take breaks and stay hydrated.

As for the storm chances, there is a weak frontal boundary that will shift the winds from the south to the north on Saturday. Ahead of that boundary on Friday, some Oklahoma counties could see some very brief pop up storms. As the frontal boundary moves through on Saturday, some pop up thunderstorms are possible. In both cases, these storms will not provide much rain and will be short-lived.

Looking ahead to next week, the upper level high pressure zone that’s been tormenting Texoma with triple digit heat will shift to the west. This will allow the jet stream to finally have an effect on our weather. Models were showing rain chances on Tuesday, but the newest updates are showing it might be Wednesday. Either way, a break from the triple-digit heat is on its way. Even if it means upper 90s, some more storm chances and a wind shift from the north will be very welcome in Texoma as we head into mid-July.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

