A little bit of Hollywood: Lake Texoma home set of new thriller movie

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A grand home on Lake Texoma is the backdrop of a new horror and thriller film created by one of Texoma’s very own.

“It’s amazing,” said Angela Gulner, an actress and producer for the movie. “It takes your breath away. It’s kind of a filmmaker’s dream.”

Returning from a career in LA, the set for The Summoned is Director and Producer Mark Scheibmeir’s dream, one long in the making.

“I grew up doing theater at Sherman high school, dreaming about what it would be like to be in a film or what it would be like to make a film and so to get to see something I made here,” said Scheibmeir. “It’s really special for me to be able to share that with the community.”

However, the thrilling plot line may be more of a nightmare scenario for the audience.

The film features two high-profile couples summoned to a self-help retreat.

“It’s a nice intriguing story about the cost of fame,” said Scheibmeir.

They said it took two years to finish the movie, facing plot twists of their own, including the pandemic and getting stuck inside the home during last year’s winter snow storm.

“It was a real like horror movie within a horror movie situation, but actually it was a lot of fun,” said Gulner.

Grab your popcorn and drink for a lesson on instinct, whether that’s following your dreams or maybe avoiding a creepy couples retreat on Lake Texoma.

“I would say to local theater students- keep after it,” said Scheibmeir. “It’s very much a marathon and not a sprint. If it’s something that you love, don’t let the rejection get you down.”

The movie was released Thursday.

Scheibmeir said you can find it on Amazon, iTunes, VUDU, Google Play, and pretty much any platform you can rent movies from.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.