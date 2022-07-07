Texoma Local
Motorcyclist strikes vehicle in Southmayd

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) -Before noon, in the city of Southmayd, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the intersection of 56 and 289.

A red, two door vehicle, was headed southbound when the female passenger was struck by a male riding a red motorcycle going westbound.

Southmayd Chief of Police, Chad McKee says this isn’t the first time they have responded to a crash at this intersection.

“The pillars are so large, when you pull up to a stop sign, it’s hard to see the vehicles coming from each direction. We just had an accident on the opposite side of this bridge, the same thing happened,” says McKee.

The motorist was wearing a helmet, and was taken to Wilson and Jones in serious condition.

The woman had to be extracted from her vehicle.

Chief McKee says she looked stable but was still taken to the hospital to check for any injuries.

