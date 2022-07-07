One person injured after a house fire in Tishomingo, Oklahoma

Tishomingo, Oklahoma (KXII) - Around 4 pm Wednesday afternoon, police received a call about a house fire where one person was injured.

When EMS arrived at the structure fire, they said they could hear a female screaming.

Officials say the female who was inside the home was taken to a local hospital where an aircraft was scheduled to meet her.

The fire chief said he believes the fire started from the dryer that was in the house.

Due to the heat, and other conditions, there were other officials called to the scene.

The Director of Johnston County Emergency Management, Jason Bryant said, “We called in multiple resources throughout the county and a neighboring county due to the heat. Just because of how hot it was, we needed to make sure our fire fighters were taken care of.”

There is not an update on the condition of the victim.

However, officials said they do believe the house is a total loss.

