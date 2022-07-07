Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: Investigation underway after armed man shot by officers dies

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency...
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.(Gray News, file)
By WVVA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police said the armed man shot by police on a busy highway in the town of Bradley has died from his injuries.

State police said the initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing a crash scene at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to WVVA. The suspect then reportedly stole a truck.

A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots in the stolen truck, state police said. The suspect is said to have refused to stop for officers and a pursuit followed that stretched through various counties.

The truck then became “disabled” off a highway in Bradley, police said.

WVVA reported witness video showed members of law enforcement closing in on the unidentified man as he waved what appeared to be a firearm around. Authorities then opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

“During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect’s death,” said Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lamont Moore
NFL player arrested in Gainesville
Reba's Place in Atoka, OK under construction and hosting job fairs to get ready for the opening...
Get an inside look at Reba’s Place coming Fall 2022
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say
A Kingston man was hit in the face by fireworks on Sunday night.
Kingston man taken to hospital after firework accident at Lake Texoma
If eligible, you will receive aid on your monthly bills for the rest of this year.
Energy assistance programs helping those in need this summer

Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
Britain’s Boris Johnson resigning as prime minister amid scandal
CBD companies wrestle with advertising without FDA approval
CBD companies wrestle with advertising without FDA approval
CBD companies wrestle with advertising without FDA approval
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd’s killing