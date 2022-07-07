Promotion ceremony for new Sherman Police Chief

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s official! A promotion ceremony was held for Sherman’s new police Chief Jason Jeffcoat Thursday afternoon.

His family, brothers and sisters in blue, and community leaders and members were all in attendance.

In June, Sherman police named Assistant Chief Jason Jeffcoat as its new top guy.

“I’m very humbled, never thought I’d be in this position but here I am and luckily the members of this community and the city they support me they believe in me, the officers i’m gonna lead they believe in me and it’s a great great feeling,” Chief Jeffcoat said.

Although this is a new position for him, this department is not.

Chief Jeffcoat has been with the city of Sherman for more than two decades, making it an easy decision for him to accept the job as Chief.

“His leadership and his willingness to stay at one place for that many years is unusual in today’s environment so all of those things together was a blessing to me to appoint him,” City Manager Robby Hefton said.

The position was previously held by Zachary Flores who is now the executive director for public safety for the city.

“So I’m excited to see his career continue to grow, I’m excited for the city to know that we have yet another vetted, trustworthy internal candidate that can step in and take the position,” Flores said.

The two were chief and Assistant Chief partners for six years.

“Basically serving leadership he’s a great teacher of that, taught me a lot, luckily he is just a phone call away that I can still call him if I have a question and he’ll still be able to help me direct and go whichever direction I need to go,” Chief Jeffcoat said.

Jeffcoat said he is looking forward to the growth that the city of Sherman will see during his time, but also ready to make changes that come with that growth.

“So we are definitely going to have to focus on our staffing we are gonna be conducting an annual staffing survey just to make sure that we are in line with the numbers that are gonna be moving in our area to make sure that we can continue to give to our citizens of Sherman the protection of service that they need,” Chief Jeffcoat said.

Sherman officers, along with Grayson County leaders and other County leaders were in attendance for his promotion ceremony.

“Sherman is a great town, very supportive, the city management is great, the mayor is great, the city council is great, it’s just a wonderful community that supports law enforcement and it’s great to be here,” Chief Jeffcoat said.

