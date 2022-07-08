1 flown, 1 taken to hospital after UTV crash in Kington

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A man had to be flown to the hospital after a UTV crash in Kingston Saturday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on the US Army Corps of Engineer property near Striper Lane.

Troopers said five people were on a Yamaha Wolverine UTV doing donuts on the beach, when the driver 43-year-old Jason Brewer, of Kingston, lost control, and flipped the vehicle.

The vehicle landed on it’s side, injuring two passengers.

61-year-old Gary Blakely, of Kingston, was flown to Medical City Denton with severe arm injuries.

Passenger, Sherrill J. Blakely, of Weatherford, was taken to Alliance Health where she was treated and released.

Troopers said Brewer was under the influence at the time of the crash.

