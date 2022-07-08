Ardmore Parks and Rec dept. frustrated after vandals target city parks

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Parks in Ardmore have been the target of vandalism lately.

According to police, one park was hit three times in the past few weeks.

The vandals have struck at Whittington Park and Fraley Park, but most of the damage has been at Central Park. Ardmore Parks and Recreation director Teresa Ervin said that’s why the bathrooms are closed right now.

“Everything from graffiti with spray paint on the bathroom stalls, to shattering the mirror to this last time, shattering or breaking the toilet bowl in the men’s bathroom, which is costly and takes some time to repair.”

Ervin said between the time spent to fix, and the cost of materials, they’re spending at least a thousand dollars between the sink and the toilet. and getting that done will take some time.

“It makes a major inconvenience for anyone who’s down there for the splash pad or the playground or just to enjoy the park.”

Ervin said its baffling that someone would plan to vandalize the parks... the crime’s victims are taxpayers and innocent park goers.

“You have to bring spray paint there, you have to bring a sledgehammer or something to break that toilet bowl,” Ervin said. “That’s something that just-I don’t know, can’t come up with a better word than senseless.”

Over at Fraley park, Ervin said the basketball goals have been broken.

“We were just lucky to get, it’s a Thunder court and it was a gift to Ardmore by the Thunder organization,” Ervin said. “And with it came these basketball goals. Since it’s been put up, we have lost four of them. Right now there are four of them that aren’t up there. One time I replaced it and since then we’ve had the others shot out.”

She said the goals will be replaced, but it takes time too, and they won’t be the same goals from the Oklahoma City Thunder organization.

Ervin said when someone is caught, she will be pressing charges.

