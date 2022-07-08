Texoma Local
Burn ban in Fannin County

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bonham, Texas (KXII) - A growing number of fires within the past week is causing severe property damage and draining local fire departments of their resources.

Due to the high temperatures recently and the drought that the town has been experiencing, officials put the burn ban in effect.

Now that doesn’t mean you have to cancel summer barbeques, but there are a few rules that are now in place to protect you, your property, and those around you.

The Director of Johnston County Emergency Management, Jason Bryant said, “So there can be some rules that allow you to use a gas grill, most of the time you have to have a way of suppressing a fire, like five gallons of water, if you’re going to be doing any outdoor grilling. So, you can’t start any brush fires or anything like that.”

Now officials are aware that not every fire can be avoided, but they are hopeful that with this burn ban in affect, it will at least decrease the number of fires being started.

