Denison couple indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

A Denison couple has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges each, both accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.(Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison couple has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges each, both accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Leon Wesley Haratyk and Alyssa Erin Haratyk were arrested back in May, both of them indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, six counts of indecency with a child, and one count each of continuous abuse of a child under fourteen.

