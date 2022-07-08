Denison couple indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison couple has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges each, both accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Leon Wesley Haratyk and Alyssa Erin Haratyk were arrested back in May, both of them indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, six counts of indecency with a child, and one count each of continuous abuse of a child under fourteen.
