Family, sheriff hope for new information after 9 years of searching for Colt Haynes and Molly Miller

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Nine years ago, 17-year-old Molly Miller and 22-year-old Colt Haynes disappeared in Love County after a car chase with police.

While rumors are still abundant about what happened to them, the truth has yet to be found.

Molly’s cousin Paula Fielder has been searching for her since 2013.

“As time goes on it’s like it becomes more surreal,” Fielder said. “As time goes on, it gets harder and you know I’m tired, I’m so tired.”

Molly, along with Colt Haynes, was a passenger in a car driven by James Con Nipp during a high-speed chase with police.

Nipp was prosecuted for the car chase in 2014, but never charged in the disappearances of Colt and Molly.

The sheriff at that time was Joe Russell.

Fielder said he didn’t take Molly’s disappearance seriously, calling her a runaway.

Russell-whose downfall in 2016 made national news when a federal investigation revealed he was allowing his son to sell meth from the home they shared while he was the sheriff of Love County - is also related to Nipp.

Newly appointed Love County sheriff Andy Cumberledge said they’re still looking into every tip, and that’s what he thinks will solve the case.

“It’s gonna take new tips or new leads to solve the case,” Cumberledge said. “We do still continuously work with OSBI investigators. We receive tips all the time and we do follow up every time we do receive a tip and we plan to continue doing that moving forward.”

“It’s been nine years and people have grown up, people have gone on to have families of their own. some of these people have gotten Jesus in their life, , and I think it’s just going to be a matter of somebody having a conscience,” Fielder said.

In 2021, a district court denied a warrant to search Love county property for the remains of Colt and Molly.

“While everybody in the public feels like maybe the bodies are out on the property, we can’t just go out there because we think that,” Cumberledge said. “We have to go by what the law says, and the law says we can’t go out here without a search warrant or the owners permission and we don’t have either of those and we can’t get a search warrant due to not being able to prove a crime was committed.”

“Well the fact of the matter is there’s somebody who can be charged in this crime and that’s Con Nipp,” Fielder said. “There’s a couple of different things-for endangering a minor would be one of them, because he left her, and it’s a result of his actions that she died.”

A year and a half ago, after encouragement from a Love County deputy, Fielder had Molly declared legally deceased, in hopes that it would help spur the case along.

But Cumberledge said right now, that isn’t enough.

“It doesn’t change the fact that we don’t have any tangible proof that a crime was committed,” Cumberledge said.

News 12 spoke with former sheriff Joe Russell briefly over the phone on Thursday. Before hanging up, Russell said that he “knows the truth and God knows the truth.”

