Friday will be the hottest day this week, but storms are likely

The Excessive Heat Warning south of the Red River is still in effect as temperatures today will be the hottest they’ve been all week. Counties north of the Red River are still under a Heat Advisory, but that doesn’t mean it’s any cooler. The Heat Index will read 110 degrees in some counties. Steering wheels and seat belt buckles will be scalding hot in cars across Texoma.

If there is any good news, it’s that a weak stationary front is moving across Oklahoma and will eventually move through Texoma. The timing of this front is still up in the air as it is moving through at a slow pace. Rain chance seem likely Friday night (20%) and even into the overnight (30%). Saturday could see some remnant pop up storms in the evening if the front stalls out south of the Red River.

Whether it rains or not, the front will shift the wind direction out of the north. This means Saturday and Sunday will not be as hot as Friday, but temperatures will still hover around 100 degrees.

Be sure to stay tuned to News 12 on the air, online and on the KXII Weather Authority App today, as the timing of this front is very fluid.

