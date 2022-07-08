Texoma Local
Gunter under emergency water restrictions after two water-well failures

Residents in Gunter are being asked to conserve water.
Residents in Gunter are being asked to conserve water.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Gunter are being asked to conserve water.

According to the City of Gunter, it has had two water-well failures, so it is critical to have 100% compliance in adhering to the emergency mandatory water restrictions.

The failures have caused the city to lose more than 81% of its pumping capacity leaving only 19% capacity.

The city is asking residents to refrain from watering lawns, car washing, and the filling of pools.

According to the city, citizens and violators will be cited for noncompliance.

The mandatory water restrictions will remain in place until one of the water wells is back up and running.

