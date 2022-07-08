Hope Therapy in Sherman holds sensory friendly event

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A local autism therapy clinic held a sensory friendly event Friday afternoon.

Hope Therapy Autism Clinic holds these sensory friendly events once every few months to give children on the spectrum a chance to have fun in a safe, judgment-free environment.

“Where they feel welcome and they don’t feel like they’re gonna get overstimulated,” said Emily Sutton, event coordinator for Hope Therapy Autism Clinic.

The clinic is an ABA or applied behavior analysis clinic in Sherman for children with autism in the community.

“I was super excited to help children find their potential and grow. And so these events I love getting to come out and see all the smiles on their faces,” said Sutton.

Friday they held their second sensory friendly event at the Tiny Home Vacations in Denison.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback that parents loved the sensory rooms that we had. They loved the petting zoo, it is one of the all time favorites that’s why we had to bring them back out here this time,” said Sutton.

A petting zoo, face paint, games and even an inflatable water slide; there was something for everyone.

“His favorite is definitely the bounce house. Last time I couldn’t get him off of it,” said Chessica Herd, who visited the event with her son.

Herd’s 4-year-old son Zayn isn’t on the spectrum, but has a sensory seeking disorder.

“It’s really nice to have a place that he can go to that there are kids alike him, and that he can have fun without being judged,” said Herd.

Any child can participate, but Hope Therapy said to be mindful that these events are catered to children with sensory needs.

“He kind of goes a little crazy. He likes to do everything and it’s acceptable here because you know all the kids are kind of like that,” said Herd.

