Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with outstanding warrant

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics’ help locating a man who failed to appear in court on multiple charges, including stalking.

Sheriffs said 27-year-old Jerry Donald Weichert is also in violation of a protective order, and has threatened acts of violence over the phone.

Weichert is believed to be in Texas.

If you see Weichert, or know his whereabouts you can contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 580-795-2510.

