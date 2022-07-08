Texoma Local
New Love County Undersheriff named

A Love County deputy has been named Undersheriff for the county.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Love County deputy has been named Undersheriff for the county.

The announcement naming Trent Daniel as Undersheriff came at the deputies meeting Wednesday night.

Sheriff Cumberledge said he feels Undersheriff Daniel is ready to put in the work and keep the agency moving forward.

“I promoted Trent because I believe he has the same goals for the agency as I have,” said Sheriff Cumberledge. “I feel like Trent will invest his time into keeping the agency moving forward and will work with me to build up employees and push them to be leaders for the Office and in the community.”

