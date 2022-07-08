Researchers are hunting down information to learn more about alligator tendencies

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is partnering with Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Adventist University to conduct a two-year research project on one JAWsome creature.

The researchers are looking all over the state, as this animal is a good naviGATOR when it comes to the area they call home.

“We have a small population of alligators in Oklahoma. They’ve been in Oklahoma for a long time, there’s historical records going back into the 1800s,” Communication Specialist with ODWC Jena Donnell said.

The American Alligator is known to be located in the southern United States, and for us Texomans, that means our neighborhood.

“We just want to know more about this population, we want to know how many are there, what kind of ratios males to females we wanna know size structure and just the health of the population,” Donnell said.

Associate professor of biological sciences at SOSU, Jake Pruett, said this research has been a dream of his since he saw his first alligator as a kid.

“It’s surreal at times to see that you’re living a dream and watch it kinda unfold in front of you and I have to pinch myself and remember that this is actually real that I made this work, I made this goal,” he said.

Researchers will be tracking the gators’ movements; the reproductive efforts at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area - especially the female gators as they build their nests to defend their young from predators.

“This is part of Oklahoma’s natural heritage and in a time where we see more species at risk of extinction I think we need to all care about our natural heritage and do what we can to preserve it, including alligators,” Pruett said.

Students at SOSU will also be tracking.

“It is a challenging and also rewarding part of the job and to train people who were once in my shoes and give them the opportunity to learn and grow and get involved,” Pruett said.

The research will be done in the state of Oklahoma and once the alligators are captured, the measurements and research will be taken right there and then minutes later, the gator will be released back into the water.

“Our next big trip is actually next week where we will go out and try to find nests, the females it’s their time of year right now where they are going to start building nests and laying eggs, so we’ll do nests counts, we’ll GPS nests locations and we’ll continue to monitor them to make sure that those nests are protected and survive,” Pruett said.

The program started back on July 1, and will go until June 2024.

