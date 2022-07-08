Sherman turning Post Oak Creek into fossil park

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - City leaders in Sherman hope old bones will bring new life to tourism.

Local fossil hunters already know Post Oak Creek well as a hotspot for shark teeth, arrowheads, and the occasional dinosaur bone.

“This area during the dinosaurs was under water for a lot of that time,” said Holcomb, the director of the Sherman Museum. “That’s why get a lot of the marine life.”

The city plans to give the ancient creek a bit of a refresh by building a park and recreational area.

“This is hundreds if not one of the thousands of people a year come to Sherman for this purpose,” said Nate Strauch, Sherman’s community and support services manager. “So, we think it is a great tourism driver, certainly, if the creek is more accessible if it’s more family-friendly. We think that there is only room for growth there.”

Sherman expects to add a parking lot so hunters won’t have to park on the side of a busy street.

Plus concrete steps down to the creek, bathrooms, pavilions, and more spanning more than 160 acres.

“Definitely the largest park in Sherman when it’s all said and done,” said Strauch.

And in two years, when the city expects it to be done, fossil hunters will get to take a little piece of Texoma history home.

“Things, creatures were here millions of years before, and they were in this area, so they are part of our local history,” said Holcomb.

