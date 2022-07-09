Julien C Hyer Lions Youth Camp visits Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Lions Club is a worldwide service organization with 1.4 million members.

The club holds more than 100 youth camps worldwide, and the only camp in Texas is held in Texoma.

The Julien C Hyer Lions Youth Camp is an international youth exchange program for males and females between ages 17-20.

Vice President of the camp, Karen Murray shared the inspiration behind the summer program and said, ”Let’s get our kids together and exchange and get to know each other to promote peace and understanding.. just because we look different, we sound different, we speak different, we’ve got so many things in common.”

The organization prides itself on allowing young people to come together to learn, have fun, and give back to the community.

Karen Murray said, “We collect recycled eyeglasses and process them and then different lion groups or church groups will contact our various recycling centers around the state and take them on mission trips to third world countries with some eye doctors and pass out eyeglasses.”

When it comes to the campers, they are not shy in sharing how much they enjoy the program.

Belgian camp member, Mathieu Demeestre said, “Just the entire experience, living with an American family, with Karen here, going around all the places here around Texoma and also all of the activities that the Lions Club has been organizing for us, I’ve really been loving every single part of it.”

The campers’ time at Lake Texoma marks week two of their five week program.

For information on how to support the organization visit HTTPS://SITES.GOOGLE.COM/SITE/JULIENCHYRELIONSYOUTHCAMP/

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.