Local market thrives despite summer heat

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The recent high temperatures are not stopping a produce market in Bonham from thriving.

Casie’s Corner is a family run produce market that sell fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers.

The market opened on the corner of Texas state highway 121 twenty years ago by Casie Partridge and is run by his cousin Cynthia Partridge.

Casie’s Corner’s main goal is to offer fresh, locally grown produce for the community.

Although local farmers have been dealing with un-ideal weather conditions, the market has still been able to receive quality produce to sell to customers. Cynthia Partridge said, “We have lots of cold watermelons, ice cold. We chop everything up, or we’ll leave it whole. We just got a load of fresh okra in from one of our farmers, and some squash. We carry zucchini, great tomatoes, vine ripe tomatoes.”

Casie’s Corner is open from 9 am to 6 pm daily.

