Scattered storms end Saturday morning, not as hot in the days ahead
“Less hot” air flowing southward with a cold front
An intensely hot air mass, moderately high moisture levels and an approaching cold front triggered scattered thunderstorms across central and western Oklahoma Friday afternoon. These are drifting into Texoma this evening; rain odds are highest in the western portion of our viewing area. The chance of storms through midnight runs from 10% in Choctaw and Pushmataha Counties to 40% in Carter, Love, and Murray, with everybody else in between.
Winds shift to the north behind the overnight frontal passage, except for a small chance of a Saturday morning shower most of the weekend will be dry. Some good news – temperatures drop a bit with most spots in the mid to upper 90s for highs by Sunday.
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.