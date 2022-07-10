Family loses everything in house fire outside Denison

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Around 4 a.m., Denison Fire and Locust Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire off of FM 1753 east of Denison.

A family of five were in the home at the time, but were all able to safely exit the home.

Resident, Paul Seale, believes the fire started in the attic and says the fire wasn’t put out until 8 a.m.

Locust VFD says the home is a total loss.

If you would like to help, a gofundme was created for the family.

