Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Family loses everything in house fire outside Denison

Locust VFD says the home is a total loss.
Locust VFD says the home is a total loss.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Around 4 a.m., Denison Fire and Locust Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire off of FM 1753 east of Denison.

A family of five were in the home at the time, but were all able to safely exit the home.

Resident, Paul Seale, believes the fire started in the attic and says the fire wasn’t put out until 8 a.m.

Locust VFD says the home is a total loss.

If you would like to help, a gofundme was created for the family.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand home on Lake Texoma is the backdrop of a new horror and thriller film created by one of...
A little bit of Hollywood: Lake Texoma home set of new thriller movie
ODWC partnering with two colleges to do studies on the American Alligator in the Sooner State
Alligator study being conducted in SE Oklahoma
City leaders in Sherman hope old bones will bring new life to tourism.
Sherman turning Post Oak Creek into fossil park
A Denison couple has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges each, both accused of continuous...
Denison couple indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
A man with ties to Sherman was added to the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s...
Man with ties to Sherman added to Texas’ most wanted list

Latest News

And all of the ingredients in the jerky come straight from Green Spray.
Green Spray employee starts his own business at 15-years-old
A car allegedly failed to yield and crashed into an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 259.
McCurtain County crash sends 2 to hospital
Casie’s Corner
Local market thrives despite summer heat
Casie’s Corner
Casie's Corner