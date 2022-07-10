Green Spray employee starts his own business at 15-years-old

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) -Green Spray Market in Durant, Oklahoma gave 15-year-old Carter Strange the opportunity to start his own jerky business.

“I started making it because my dad started making it, I kinda learned from him, and then I brought it here, and everybody kinda liked it, and then they took it to the owner, and he decided to start selling it,” says Strange.

And Carter’s Beef Jerky has come a long way.

“It really just started as him bringing his stuff in Ziploc bags and just selling it to us and it was actually just a few weeks ago that he got real packaging. It started looking more professional,” says Green Spray Supervisor, Emma Shelton.

While his business is just taking off, Carter’s product is already in popular demand.

“I had a lady a few… weeks ago ask me if we had any, because it wasn’t on the shelf and I felt kind of bad telling her no, that we’d already sold out of it,” says Shelton.

While Carter tries to restock every 1-2 weeks, the process of making jerky can take days at a time.

“We got to marinate it, then we gotta cook it, then put it in the bags, and then seal them up,” says Strange.

And all of the ingredients in the jerky come straight from Green Spray.

“I only have two kinds right now, spicy and regular,” adds Strange.

When he’s not spending time with family, Carter is at work spreading his contagious energy.

“He’s really sweet like the first thing he asks me every time we work together is ‘how is your day going, how have you been’. Everyone just tends to feel at ease with him and they like working with him,” adds Shelton.

Carter hopes that he can save the money to buy a truck.

