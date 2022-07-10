Texoma Local
McCurtain County crash sends 2 to hospital

A car allegedly failed to yield and crashed into an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 259.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in McCurtain County sent 2 people to the hospital Friday evening.

Troopers said it happened after 7 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 259 near Sugarberry Road, north of Broken Bow.

A car driven by 18-year-old Lilian Gonzalez of Austin, Texas allegedly failed to yield and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Demesio Gaona of Broken Bow.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Her passenger 19-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Austin was flown to Medical City Plano in critical condition.

Gaona and his passenger 18-year-old Adolfo Hernandez of Broken Bow were not injured.

