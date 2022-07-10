Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child

A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Thousands of nine-drawer chests sold at Costco stores are being recalled due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Samson International is recalling about 5,400 of its Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s nine-drawer chests after a report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old child.

According to the recall alert, the chests can be unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.

The chests included in the recall are brown and are about 49 inches tall with model/item number M71C3180 and the Costco customer item number 1335751.

The items were sold at Costco stores nationwide from December 2019 to April 2020 for about $700.

Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area where children could not access the item.

The recall notice said owners of the chests can contact Samson at 800-357-0701 for a full refund or for a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers can also return the item to Costco warehouses for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand home on Lake Texoma is the backdrop of a new horror and thriller film created by one of...
A little bit of Hollywood: Lake Texoma home set of new thriller movie
A man with ties to Sherman was added to the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s...
Man with ties to Sherman added to Texas’ most wanted list
A Denison couple has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges each, both accused of continuous...
Denison couple indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
David Lamont Moore
NFL player arrested in Gainesville
City leaders in Sherman hope old bones will bring new life to tourism.
Sherman turning Post Oak Creek into fossil park

Latest News

Casie’s Corner
Local market thrives despite summer heat
Casie’s Corner
Casie's Corner
A McDonald’s franchise owner is helping workers go to college with a scholarship giveaway.
Scholarship giveaway: McDonald’s franchise owner helping workers go to college
Hundreds of abortion rights activists are in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to rally and march to...
Abortion rights activists march to the White House