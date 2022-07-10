Sunday sees slight relief from triple-digit temperatures

Last week peaked with the hottest day of the year on Friday. So compared to that, Sunday feels like a bit of a relief. After the front moved through Friday and Saturday, Sunday gets to see the results of the northeasterly wind shift with slightly cooler temperatures. Today most counties will see highs in the mid to upper 90s.

It won’t last long as Monday heats back up to the triple digits. There is a slight chance for rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday, but it won’t change the heat all too much. It seems triple digit heat is becoming a summertime number we will be seeing more throughout July.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

